Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.41. 605,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 551,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

