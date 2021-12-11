Myriad Market Cap Tops $2.60 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $42,927.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016555 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,809,576,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

