MyWish (WISH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $41.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 3% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006999 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

