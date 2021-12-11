Nano (XNO) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00007640 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $500.77 million and $21.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00029193 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.