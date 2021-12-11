Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $121,905.92 and $10,240.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,647,066 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

