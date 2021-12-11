Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.14

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.14 and traded as high as $31.40. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 34,999 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $382.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

