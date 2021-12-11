Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) vs. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Financial Contrast

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.32%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 215.98%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 18.85 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -17.96

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Berkeley Lights on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

