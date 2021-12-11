Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Navigator worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Navigator by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NVGS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.