Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $428,807.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Neblio has a total market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $428,807.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00032473 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005063 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002102 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,745,883 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,249 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

