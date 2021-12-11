Nestree (EGG) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Nestree has a market cap of $12.00 million and $369,330.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.02 or 0.99151685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.90 or 0.00788776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

