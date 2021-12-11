Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $667.70.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $611.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

