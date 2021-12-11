Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Neuronetics worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 59,931.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.