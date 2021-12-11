Neutrino USD Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $560.23 million and $20.48 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.36 or 0.08186492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.46 or 0.99783366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 572,924,061 coins and its circulating supply is 572,923,471 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

