New BitShares Market Capitalization Hits $44.15 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $44.15 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.18 or 0.08168224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.74 or 0.99575329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

