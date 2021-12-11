New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,046 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $47,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

