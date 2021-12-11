New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,892 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 62,581 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of HP worth $42,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in HP by 361.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

