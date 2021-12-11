New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $52,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.31 and a 200 day moving average of $284.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.