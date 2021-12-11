New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Qorvo worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

