New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.76 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

