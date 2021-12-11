New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.50 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $38,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

