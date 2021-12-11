New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.91 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of SVB Financial Group worth $42,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $703.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $348.36 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

