New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.51 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Baxter International worth $44,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

