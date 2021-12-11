New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.08 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $49,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $160.36 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

