New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.39 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $54,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

AIG opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

