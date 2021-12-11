New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,672 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $48,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $55.51 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

