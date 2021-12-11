New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,052 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Centene worth $42,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.45 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

