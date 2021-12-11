New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,123 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Newmont worth $46,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.