New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,832 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $53,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

SPG stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

