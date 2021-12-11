New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,632 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Kroger worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

