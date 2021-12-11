Newton (NEW) Trading 18.6% Lower This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.50 or 0.08202935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.96 or 0.99886819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

