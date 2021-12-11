NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,266.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.49 or 0.00928603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00276144 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00027222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

