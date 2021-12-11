NEXT Price Hits $0.14 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. NEXT has a total market cap of $856,935.46 and approximately $998.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00319271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.