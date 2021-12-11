NextDAO (NAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $931,513.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $931,513.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056738 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,221,113,338 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,881,229 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

