NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

