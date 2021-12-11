Niftyx Protocol Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $216,406.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

