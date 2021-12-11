Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NIO were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIO by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after buying an additional 675,666 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

