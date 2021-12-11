NKN (NKN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.31 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $282.56 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00126331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00173552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

