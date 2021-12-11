Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Shares Up 0.4%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.30. 274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

