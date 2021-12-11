Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Norfolk Southern worth $173,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $289.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

