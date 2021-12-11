Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. Analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

