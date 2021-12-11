Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
