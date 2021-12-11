Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Northrop Grumman worth $159,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $371.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day moving average is $366.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

