NXM (NXM) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. NXM has a market capitalization of $888.05 million and approximately $18.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $134.31 or 0.00272904 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,894,399 coins and its circulating supply is 6,612,099 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

