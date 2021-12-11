NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

