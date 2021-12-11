Nyerium Price Up 0% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $17,111.94 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.09 or 0.99908061 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,596,057 coins and its circulating supply is 34,711,429 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

