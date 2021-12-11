Nyzo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,296.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $51,296.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.72 or 0.08141222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,882.41 or 0.99696986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

