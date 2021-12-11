Oasis Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120.16 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $919.88 million and $120.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

