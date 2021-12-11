Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120.16 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $919.88 million and $120.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

