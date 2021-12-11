Oddz Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $368,164.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.08 or 0.08156365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,754.86 or 0.99938189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

