ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $8,226.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

