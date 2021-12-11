Offshift Market Cap Hits $16.28 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Offshift has a market cap of $16.28 million and $140,528.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00007410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.24 or 0.98854898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00773218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

